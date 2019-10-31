Canadian GDP misses in August, but not enough to scare markets – TDS

Industry-level GDP rose by 0.1% in August, slightly below the market consensus for 0.2% m/m. However, details were slightly more constructive, with output higher in 14 of 20 industries, and we continue to track Q3 GDP (1.2%) near BoC projections (1.3%). Despite the headline miss, this report is unlikely to weigh heavily on the BoC's outlook. Markets are now pricing in a 33% chance of a December rate cut, and we remain comfortable with our call for the Bank to wait until January before shifting off the sidelines. Rates: Modest market reaction following the release, however this follows a very large move lower in the Canadian rates following yesterday's BoC announcement. This report confirms the buy/receive Canadian rates narrative.

