Canadian Employment Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, full replacement of pandemic losses

USD/CAD is trading around 1.25 ahead of Canadian July jobs report due out at 12:30 GMT. An increase of 177,500 positions is expected as Canada extends its reopening after lockdowns in the spring. The Unemployment Rate is set to drop from 7.8% to 7.4%. As we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts of economists and researchers of five major banks regarding the upcoming employment data.
As FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani notes, July Net Employment Change could bring recovery to 95% of lockdown losses.
CIBC
“On top of the very good news for employment in June, which coincided with the reopening of many businesses, we expect the Labour Force Survey will show another solid increase in hiring for July. Job creation likely continued during the month in the sectors that had been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the year. The addition of 100K more jobs would mean that the combined hiring in June and July added up to more than the number lost during the third wave. There might, however, be some evidence of labour shortages, similar to those seen in the US during the early days of its reopening, albeit likely to a lesser extent. Anecdotal evidence from conversations with a range of businesses in Canada suggest that sourcing workers has been somewhat difficult even in industries less affected by covid. It could become more of an issue later this summer as idle labour supply falls even further.”
NBF
“Our call is for a 100K increase in employment, a gain that would allow the unemployment rate to decline two ticks to 7.6%, assuming the participation rate rose from 65.2% to 65.3%.”
TDS
“We look for the labour market to maintain recent momentum with another 215K jobs added in July, pulling the unemployment rate 0.5pp lower to 7.3%. Services should drive job growth on rehiring across industries most impacted by COVID-19, and if realized our forecast would leave total employment just 125K (-0.7%) below pre-COVID levels.”
RBC
“We expect employment increased 150K in July trimming the employment shortfall to 190K compared to February 2020. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 7.2% from 7.8% in the prior month. Canada’s labour force already fully recovered its pandemic-related losses in June and we expect the labour force participation rate to tick up slightly higher again in July.”
Citibank
“We expect a solid reopening-period job growth for the second month in a row with 180K jobs added in July, just slightly softer than the 231K added for the first month of reopening in June. With activity likely to continue to climb in August, the employment gains likely means substantial progress towards the BoC’s outlined employment goal necessary for considering rate increases is much closer (currently around 550K after the June report).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.