Canadian Dollar climbs after Bank of Canada holds rates at 5% on Wednesday

BoC holds rates at 5%, doesn’t expect 2% inflation in 2024.

Canada releases labor figures on Friday that will be overshadowed by US NFP.

Fed Chair Powell doesn’t see recession, Greenback eases on Wednesday.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) surged half a percent against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada (BoC) held rates at 5.0% as markets had broadly expected. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell added to downside Greenback pressure, noting that the Fed needs more evidence of inflation reaching 2%, but doesn’t see risk of a US recession on the cards.

Canada’s next key data print will be Friday’s labor figures, but the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is likely to engulf market attention to end the trading week. Markets are expecting the Canadian Unemployment Rate to tick slightly higher to 5.8% from 5.7%. February’s US NFP print is expected to ease back to 200K from January’s 11-month high of 353K.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar climbs, Greenback slides on CB-heavy Wednesday

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem: Most likely won’t achieve 2% inflation this year. Shelter price inflation weighs on BoC decisions. Overwhelming consensus within BoC that rates need to stay at 5%. Looking for consistency across all inflation indicators. BoC's Tiff Macklem: The governing council unanimously agreed to maintain rates at 5%

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell: There is no reason to think the economy is in or faces significant near-term risk of recession. Fed sees ongoing solid growth, should continue moving forward. Would like to have more confidence on inflation. Fed has some confidence but needs more. Jerome Powell Speech: Fed Chair doesn't see elevated risk of recession

According to Canadian money markets, there is less than 25% odds of a BoC rate cut in April, down from over 40% before Tiff Macklem’s appearance on Wednesday.

The US ADP Employment Change came in below expectations, printing at 140K for February versus the forecast of 150K, while the previous print saw a revision up to 111K from 107K.

Canada’s seasonally-adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) eased to 53.9 in February versus the previous month’s 56.5.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar surges to within reach of 1.3500 against Greenback

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly higher on Wednesday, gaining over half a percent against the US Dollar (USD) and around a third of a percent against the Swiss Franc (CHF). The CAD is down around half a percent against the Australian Dollar (AUD) as the Aussie stands as the market’s best-performing currency for the day.

USD/CAD tumbled into 1.3510 from Wednesday’s intraday high near the 1.3600 handle. The pair is within range of slipping back into 1.3500 after falling through the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3551.

Daily candlesticks are on pace to see one of their worst performances since December, with USD/CAD falling over 0.6% top-to-bottom on Wednesday. The technical floor underneath USD/CAD sits at the 200-day SMA at 1.3477.

