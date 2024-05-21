The USD/CAD pair trades in positive territory for the second consecutive day around 1.3630 on Tuesday during the early European session. Market players await the remarks from more FOMC members. Also, the Canadian CPI inflation report for April will be in the spotlight. The markets expect further cooling of CPI inflation figures on both an annual and monthly basis to convince the Bank of Canada (BOC) to cut interest rates next month. The Canadian central bank is anticipated to cut interest rates 2-3 times before the Fed's first rate cut, which might weigh on the Loonie and create a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Canada’s CPI inflation is expected to ease to 2.7% YoY in April from 2.9% in the previous reading, while the monthly CPI inflation is estimated to drop to 0.5% MoM in April from 0.6% in March. Meanwhile, the decline in crude oil exerts some selling pressure on the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD), as Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States . On the other hand, US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials remain cautious about the timing of its easing cycle, emphasizing the need to keep interest rates higher for extended periods of time to gain confidence that inflation is on track to meet its objective. This, in turn, might lift the Greenback and cap the pair’s downside for the time being.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.