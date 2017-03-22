Canadian Budget: Debt to GDP ratio to rise to 31.6% - LiveSquawkBy Eren Sengezer
The Canadian government just released its 2017 budget plan titled 'Budget 2017—Building a Strong Middle Class'.
Key highlights (via LiveSquawk)
- Deficit of C$28.5 bln in 2017/18, C$27.4 bln in 2018/19, C$23.4 bln in 2019/20, C$21.7 bln in 2020/21
- Debt to GDP ratio rises to 31.6% in 2017/18 and 2018/19; declines to 30.9% by 2021/22
Headlines from the official press release
Budget 2017 will:
- Equip Canada's workers with the skills and tools they need to succeed in a changing economy.
- Take an important step towards gender equality, with Canada's first ever Gender Statement
- Strengthen Canada's publicly funded, universal health care system
- Advance Canada's efforts to build a clean growth economy
- Position Canada at the leading edge of a changing economy
- Build stronger communities
- Advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples
- Make the tax system fairer for the middle class