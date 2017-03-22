Canadian Budget: Debt to GDP ratio to rise to 31.6% - LiveSquawk

By Eren Sengezer

The Canadian government just released its 2017 budget plan titled 'Budget 2017—Building a Strong Middle Class'.

Key highlights (via LiveSquawk)

  • Deficit of C$28.5 bln in 2017/18, C$27.4 bln in 2018/19, C$23.4 bln in 2019/20, C$21.7 bln in 2020/21
  • Debt to GDP ratio rises to 31.6% in 2017/18 and 2018/19; declines to 30.9% by 2021/22

Headlines from the official press release

Budget 2017 will:

  • Equip Canada's workers with the skills and tools they need to succeed in a changing economy.
  • Take an important step towards gender equality, with Canada's first ever Gender Statement
  • Strengthen Canada's publicly funded, universal health care system
  • Advance Canada's efforts to build a clean growth economy
  • Position Canada at the leading edge of a changing economy
  • Build stronger communities
  • Advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples
  • Make the tax system fairer for the middle class