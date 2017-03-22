The Canadian government just released its 2017 budget plan titled 'Budget 2017—Building a Strong Middle Class'.

Key highlights (via LiveSquawk)

Deficit of C$28.5 bln in 2017/18, C$27.4 bln in 2018/19, C$23.4 bln in 2019/20, C$21.7 bln in 2020/21

Debt to GDP ratio rises to 31.6% in 2017/18 and 2018/19; declines to 30.9% by 2021/22

Headlines from the official press release

Budget 2017 will: