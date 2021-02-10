Canada's Trudeau: Will invest C$15 billion in public transit over 8 years to create jobs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that they will be investing C$15 billion over eight years on public transit to help restart the economy and create jobs, as reported by Reuters.

"Investments will focus on projects like new subway extensions and help electrify fleets with zero-emission vehicles," Trudeau added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the loonie's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the USD/CAD pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2690.