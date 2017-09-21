Canada: Wholesale sales rose 1.5% to $62.4 billion in July

Canada: Wholesale sales rose 1.5% to $62.4 billion in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"Wholesale sales rose 1.5% to $62.4 billion in July, following a 0.6% decline in June," the Statistics Canada announced on Thursday.
Key quotes:
- Sales were up in five of the seven subsectors, representing 86% of total wholesale sales.
- The building material and supplies and the food, beverage and tobacco subsectors contributed the most to the advance.
- In volume terms, wholesale sales were up 2.1%.
- Wholesale inventories increased for the fourth consecutive month, up 0.7% to a record $80.8 billion in July.
- Inventories were up in five of seven subsectors, representing 83% of total wholesale inventories.
