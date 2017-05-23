Canada: Wholesale sales rose 0.9% in March and surpassed the $60 billion mark for the first time

"Wholesale sales rose 0.9% in March and surpassed the $60 billion mark for the first time. Gains were recorded in four of seven subsectors, accounting for 60% of total wholesale sales, and were led by the building material and supplies subsector," said the Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

"In the first quarter of 2017, wholesale sales were up 3.6% from the fourth quarter of 2016. This was the highest quarterly change since the second quarter of 2008."

"In volume terms, wholesale sales increased 0.6% from February to March."