Canada Wholesale Sales (MoM) rose from previous 0.2% to 0.7% in December
By
FXStreet Team
Canada Wholesale Sales (MoM) rose from previous 0.2% to 0.7% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 13:31 GMT
Portugal Current Account Balance increased to €1.556B in December from previous €0.879B
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 13:20 GMT
China: No purchase of coal from North Korea this year - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 13:20 GMT
French-German 10-yr yield spread rises to the highest level since July 2012
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 13:10 GMT
NZ: House price growth to slow this year - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 13:00 GMT
Moody's upgraded its outlook for Russian credit to stable - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:51 GMT
US: Investors focus primarily on Trump - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:48 GMT
Euro exchange rate "too weak" for Germany: German FinMin Schaeuble
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:46 GMT
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.0620
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:45 GMT
Australia: Long-term decline in business investment should be winding down - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:41 GMT
GBP/USD stick to recovery gains, focus on House of Lords debate on Article 50
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:38 GMT
AUD: Data support further front-end outperformance – BNPP
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:37 GMT
CAD: Focus on retail sales and consumer prices this week - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:34 GMT
US: Dual tightening leads to higher nominal yields - BNPP
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:31 GMT
Japan: January trade deficit was larger than expected - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:28 GMT
Eurozone: Risk and supply limit selling pressure on core - BNPP
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:25 GMT
Italy: Simmering political drama may be taking a turn - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:04 GMT
Fed: Two steps up, one step back down - SocGen
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 12:01 GMT
GBP/USD neutral to negative in the near term – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 11:59 GMT
UK PM May's Spokesman: government has no intention of revoking Article 50 - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 11:56 GMT
