Canada Wholesale Sales (MoM) registered at 0.9%, below expectations (1.1%) in March
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
May 23, 12:31 GMT
Gold surrenders daily gains, back around $1260 level
FXStreet
|
May 23, 12:16 GMT
US: New home sales likely increased in April to a 622,000-unit pace – Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
May 23, 12:10 GMT
US: New home sales likely to stay above the 600,000 mark – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
May 23, 12:02 GMT
Brazil Mid-month Inflation came in at 0.24%, above forecasts (0.21%) in May
FXStreet
|
May 23, 12:02 GMT
US: Markit PMI (composite) expected to show a modest increase – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:56 GMT
EUR/GBP trims upbeat EZ data-led strong gains to near 8-week highs
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:53 GMT
EUR/USD eases off highs, back near 1.1230
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:50 GMT
Turkey Manufacturing Confidence: 109.2 (May) vs previous 111.2
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:32 GMT
Turkey Capacity Utilization: 78.8% (May) vs 78.4%
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:32 GMT
Brazil: What's next in store? – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:30 GMT
Fed to raise rates in June – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:25 GMT
GBP/USD remains under some selling pressure for second straight session
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:14 GMT
US: GDP growth expected to rebound in Q2 – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:05 GMT
Long-term bottoming process for AUD - SocGen
FXStreet
|
May 23, 11:01 GMT
US: Economy on a roller coaster ride – BBH
FXStreet
|
May 23, 10:45 GMT
USD penalised for a while by the Trump factor - Natixis
FXStreet
|
May 23, 10:40 GMT
NZD/USD surges to fresh monthly tops, now eyeing 100-DMA
FXStreet
|
May 23, 10:37 GMT
Eurozone: Drumbeat of favorable data continued - BBH
FXStreet
|
May 23, 10:36 GMT
USD/CAD flirting with lows near 1.3460
FXStreet
|
May 23, 10:33 GMT
Load More content ...