Canada: Wholesale Sales declined 1.1% to $64.2 billion in October

Wholesale Sales in Canada fell more than expected in October.

USD/CAD pair continues to move sideways above 1.31 after data.

Following September's increase of 0.8%, Wholesale Sales in Canada declined 1.1% in October to $64.2 billion, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Thursday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a fall of 0.1%.

"Four of the seven subsectors reported lower sales, accounting for 66% of total wholesale sales," the publication read. "In volume terms, wholesale sales declined 1.1%."

The USD/CAD pair largely ignored the data and was last seen trading at 1.3120, adding 0.05% on a daily basis.