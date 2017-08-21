Canada: Wholesale sales declined 0.5% to $61.4 billion in June

Canada: Wholesale sales declined 0.5% to $61.4 billion in JuneBy Eren Sengezer
"Wholesale sales declined 0.5% to $61.4 billion in June following eight consecutive monthly increases," the Statistics Canada announced on Monday.
Key takeaways:
- Declines were recorded in five of seven subsectors, led by the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the motor vehicle and parts subsector
- In volume terms, wholesale sales decreased 0.7% from May to June
- In the second quarter of 2017, current dollar wholesale sales increased 2.5% while constant dollar sales increased 1.7%
- For both current and constant dollars, the increase in sales in this quarter was the fifth consecutive quarterly increase
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.