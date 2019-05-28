Krishen Rangasamy, analyst at National Bank Financial, points out that after a decade of red ink on the current account, some have advocated for a weaker Canadian dollar to restore Canada’s external balance.
Key Quotes
“The argument is that a cheaper loonie would rekindle exports and hence give a boost to the current account. But if the last five years are any guide, such depreciation may not have the desired impacts.”
“Besides reducing incentives among exporters to become more competitive, a weaker Canadian dollar would tend to increase imported inflation and prompt our inflation-targeting central bank to keep monetary policy tighter than would otherwise be the case. More importantly perhaps is the negative impact a weak currency can have on investment and hence potential GDP.”
“Latest data from Statistics Canada shows a sharp increase in the price of machinery and equipment in 2019Q1 (+6.2% year-on-year) driven by the imported component (+7.3% year-on-year), the latter surging amid the loonie’s depreciation over the past year. And that’s restraining business investment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up top jobs, including ECB President. The US-Sino trade war persists. US consumer confidence beat with 134.1 points.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows
Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch
The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement.