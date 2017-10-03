Skip to main content
Canada Unemployment Rate registered at 6.6%, below expectations (6.8%) in February
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
13:30 GMT
United States Nonfarm Payrolls above forecasts (190K) in February: Actual (235K)
FXStreet
|
13:30 GMT
United States Average Weekly Hours in line with expectations (34.4) in February
FXStreet
|
13:30 GMT
United Kingdom NIESR GDP Estimate (3M) declined to 0.6% in February from previous 0.8%
FXStreet
|
13:22 GMT
NFP report irrelevant as Fed hike is a done deal - Swissquote
FXStreet
|
13:14 GMT
When is US Non-farm Payrolls and how could affect DXY?
FXStreet
|
13:05 GMT
Canada: Projecting a 20K decline in employment in February – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
12:52 GMT
Canada: Employment expectations have been persistently thwarted - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
12:38 GMT
Gold off lows, but keeps red below $1200 mark ahead of NFP
FXStreet
|
12:36 GMT
GBP/USD still targets 1.2100 – UOB
FXStreet
|
12:29 GMT
Canada: Employment numbers to gain by 10,000 in February – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
12:24 GMT
EUR/USD cautious above 1.0600 ahead of NFP
FXStreet
|
12:23 GMT
Brazil IPCA Inflation: 0.33% (February) vs previous 0.38%
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Canada: Economy will add another 5k jobs in February - TDS
FXStreet
|
11:46 GMT
EUR/GBP surges to fresh 7-week highs
FXStreet
|
11:44 GMT
US: NFP is the only thing that could still stop the FOMC from raising rates next week - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
11:43 GMT
India FX Reserves, USD: $364.01B vs $362.79B
FXStreet
|
11:31 GMT
WTI off lows, near $49.60 ahead of US Payrolls
FXStreet
|
11:27 GMT
US NFP Preview: 8 major banks expectations from the February release
FXStreet
|
11:18 GMT
USD has lost its upside momentum against most major currencies - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:15 GMT
Load More content ...