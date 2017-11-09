Canada: Trend in housing starts was above 200K unit mark for 8th straight month

Canada: Trend in housing starts was above 200K unit mark for 8th straight monthBy Eren Sengezer
"The trend in housing starts was 219,447 units in August 2017, compared to 217,339 units in July 2017," Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) announced on Monday.
Key highlights:
- Bob Dugan, CMHC’s chief economist: “Canada’s trend in housing starts was above the 200,000 unit mark for the eighth consecutive month,”
- Dugan: "Demand for new homes remains strong, consistent with consumer confidence which reached its highest level in ten years.”
