Canada: Trade in goods likely added a few tenths to Q1 GDP growth – NFB

NEWS | | By Matías Salord

Data released on Tuesday showed the merchandise trade balance turned to deficit in March in Canada. Jocelyn Paquet, an analyst at the National Bank of Canada explains imports expanded in March at the fastest pace in eight months on a strong gain for energy products.

Key Quotes:

“The merchandise trade balance moved from +C$1.42 billion in February (initially estimated at +C$1.04 billion) to -C$1.14 billion in March. Analysts expected a C$0.55 billion surplus. Nominal exports edged up 0.3% in the month, while nominal imports surged 5.5%.”

“The merchandise trade balance swung back into deficit territory in March as imports expanded at the fastest pace in eight months on a strong gain for energy products. The latter bounced back strongly as production at Texas refineries recovered following weather-related outages in February.”

“Total exports, meanwhile, advanced for a sixth time in the last seven months, moving 5.9% above their pre-crisis level.”

“The terms of trade continued to improve in the month and now sit at their highest level since February 2014. Turning to quarterly data, trade in goods likely added a few tenths to Q1 GDP growth as real exports (+1.6% q/q) expanded at a slightly steeper clip than real imports (+1.1%). A strong  expansion in import volumes in the machinery  equipment category (+2.9% q/q) bodes well for investment spending in the first quarter of 2021.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength

EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs, remains below $1800

XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs, remains below $1800

Metals are having a volatile US session, testing psychological levels. Gold fails to break above $1800 and losses momentum.

Gold News

Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable

Dogecoin plan to hit $1 seems unstoppable

Dogecoin price has just hit a new all-time high at $0.495. The network activity of DOGE has significantly increased again. The digital asset seems to be facing practically no resistance ahead.

Read more

Breaking: Coinbase (COIN) Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase-CNBC

Breaking: Coinbase (COIN) Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase-CNBC

Sotheby's one of the world's largest and well-known auction houses is reportedly going to accept payment via cryptocurrency using Coinbase according to CNBC. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures