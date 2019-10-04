Canada: Trade deficit narrowed from $1.4 billion in July to $955 million in August

Canadian exports rose 1.8% billion in August following two consecutive monthly declines.

Statistics Canada on Friday announced that Canada's merchandise trade deficit narrowed from $1.4 billion in July to $955 million in August. Analysts were expecting a deficit of $1 billion.

"Canada's exports rose 1.8% in August, mainly due to an increase in exports of energy products and aircraft. Imports were up 1.0%, mostly on higher imports of gold and crude oil," Statistics Canada explained in its press release.

The USD/CAD pair was last seen trading at 1.3303, down 0.25% on the day.