Canada: Trade deficit likely to narrow to $600m in September – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for the Canada’s trade deficit to narrow to $600m in September from $960m on account of a pullback in import activity, partially offset by softer exports.

Key Quotes

“The UAW strike and resulting lockouts in the Canadian auto sector will weigh modestly on motor vehicle exports; US workers did not walk off the job until September 16th, and Canadian factories were able to operate for a few days before a parts shortage took hold. However, export volumes should see a more modest decline owing to a 0.1% decline in factory prices.”