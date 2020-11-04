Canada: Trade deficit expands to C$3.25 billion in September

Canada's trade deficit continued to expand in September.

USD/CAD clings to small daily gains near 1.3150 after the data.

Canada's trade deficit expanded from C$3.21 billion in August to C$3.25 billion in September, the monthly data published by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a deficit of C$2.6 billion.

Further details of the publication revealed that Canada's exports rose by 1.5% to C$45.54 billion and imports expanded by 1.5% to C$48.79 billion.

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair largely ignored this report and was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3150.