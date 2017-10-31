Canada: The Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) declined 0.3% in September

Canada: The Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) declined 0.3% in SeptemberBy Eren Sengezer
"The Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) declined 0.3% in September, mainly due to lower prices for motorized and recreational vehicles and meat, fish, and dairy products," the Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday.
Key highlights:
- Higher prices for energy and petroleum products mostly offset the declines observed elsewhere.
- The Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) edged down 0.1%, primarily due to lower prices for animals and animal products.
- Higher prices for crude energy products mostly offset the decline.
