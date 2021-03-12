Canada: Strong economic growth in the coming quarters will continue to support hiring – NFB

The February employment report in Canada surpassed expectations by showing an increase of 259.000 in jobs. Analysts at the National Bank of Canada continue to consider that the recent soft patch in the labour market should turn out to be “transient as strong economic growth ahead will support hiring.
Key Quotes:
“The poor streak of employment due to the second wave of Covid-19 ended in February as both Quebec and Ontario eased the sanitary measures put in place to bring the pandemic under control. Indeed, after a cumulative loss of 266K over two months, the job gain in February means that 97% of these losses have been recovered.”
“While these restrictions could gradually ease in the coming months with the advance of vaccination, these sectors could rebound strongly in the second half of the year.”
“We continue to think that the recent soft patch in the Canadian labour market should turn out to be transient as strong economic growth in the coming quarters will continue to support hiring. The Canadian economy will benefit indirectly from the huge U.S. fiscal stimulus program via stronger exports. The surge of raw material prices is also a positive development for the resource sector.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment
The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.
Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance
The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.