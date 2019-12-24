Nathan Janzen, senior economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, explains that Canada’s 0.1% decline in GDP in October was the first monthly drop in 8 months in what is an often volatile set of data.
Key Quotes
“Output in the goods sector posted a 0.5% decline, and marking the third drop in the last 4 months. 'Transitory' factors once again appeared to be at play. Part (although not all) of a sharp drop in manufacturing output was due to Canadian auto-sector production shutdowns as a drop in US production tied to an autoworker strike in September and October spilled over into Canada. That drag might be expected to reverse in the near-term, although with the more permanent shutdown of most production at Oshawa's GM plant still to come.”
“Still, goods-sector output, particularly manufacturing production, has been soft for some time, both in Canada and abroad as global supply chains were impacted by rising US-China tariffs. An easing in those tensions late this year means that headwind should ease somewhat going forward.”
“And service-sector output still looks reasonably solid in Canada. Consumer spending growth trends have remained modest at best. But a 1.1% pullback in the retail sector still looks over-stated relative to household income growth trends - notwithstanding an ugly-looking employment report in Canada in November.”
“To be sure, the October economic data in Canada have been softer-than-expected. We are now tracking an increase in Q4 GDP of less than a percent, below the Bank of Canada's call for a 1.3%, and our 1.4% call. Monthly economic data in Canada is notoriously volatile. But, still, the softer numbers in October/November data to-date will only increase focus, including at the Bank of Canada, near-term economic data reports, and particularly whether any of the recent weakness is reversed.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
