Canada: Small 0.1% rise in July GDP expected - BBH

Canada: Small 0.1% rise in July GDP expected - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at BBH point out that Canada reports July GDP figures and a small 0.1% rise is expected after a 0.3% gain in June.
Key Quotes
“The implied yield of the December BA futures slipped seven basis points this week as the Bank of Canada continued its campaign to lean against speculation that it would hike rates next month at the third consecutive meeting, for which we have been skeptical. The US dollar recovers to its best level since the end of August near CAD1.25, around which it is consolidating.”
