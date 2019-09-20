Canada: Retail Sales to increase 0.9% in July – TD Securities

In the view of the analysts at TD Securities, the Canadian Retail Sales are expected to increase in July. The data will be reported later today at 1230 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“CAD Retail sales are expected to post a 0.9% increase in July, helped by stronger auto sales and higher prices for consumer goods.

The latter should translate into a more moderate increase in real retail sales although the report should still provide a strong signal for Q3 consumption after a disappointing performance from the Canadian consumer in Q2.”