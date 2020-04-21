Canada Retail Sales: Small gain, old news – BMO

Today's data is a prelude to the March figures that will show a substantial decline in retail activity due to the mid-month closure of many non-essential retailers, per the Royal Bank of Montreal.

Key quotes

“Canadian retail sales rose 0.3% in February, about as expected, with the prior month revised up a couple of ticks to 0.6%.”

“Sales excluding autos were flat, while overall volumes rose 0.2%. This is a largely 'as expected' report, but February feels like a lifetime ago.”

“We continue to slog through the pre-virus data. Expect a very different tone for retail sales over the next few reports. Look for initial consumer stocking up on essentials in March though with broader declines elsewhere, and a more extreme version of the same in April with most discretionary stores closed.”