Canada: Retail sales rose for 4th consecutive month in June, up 0.1% to $49.0 billion

Canada: Retail sales rose for 4th consecutive month in June, up 0.1% to $49.0 billionBy Eren Sengezer
"Retail sales rose for the fourth consecutive month in June, edging up 0.1% to $49.0 billion. Sales were up in 6 of 11 subsectors, representing 38% of total retail trade," the Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Key quotes:
- Higher sales at general merchandise stores, clothing and clothing accessories stores, and building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers offset lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations.
- Excluding the latter two subsectors, retail sales were up 1.1%.
- After removing the effects of price changes, retail sales in volume terms increased 0.5%.
