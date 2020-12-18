Canada: Retail Sales rise by 0.4% in October vs. 0.2% expected

Retail Sales in Canada increased at a soft pace in October.

USD/CAD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.2750.

Retail Sales in Canada rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis in October to $54.6 billion, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed September's increase of 1.1% and came in slightly better than the market expectation of 0.2%.

"Core retail sales—which excludes gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers—edged up 0.3%," the press release further read.

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.2760.