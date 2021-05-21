Canada: Retail Sales increase by 3.6% in March vs. 2.3% expected

- Retail Sales in Canada increased more than expected in April.
- USD/CAD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.2050.
Retail Sales in Canada rose by 3.6% on a monthly basis in March, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed February's increase of 4.8% and came in better than the market expectation of 2.3%.
Further details of the publication revealed that Retail Sales ex Autos rose by 4.3%, compared to analysts' estimate of 2.2%.
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen losing 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.2040.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
