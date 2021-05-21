Canada: Retail Sales increase by 3.6% in March vs. 2.3% expected

Retail Sales in Canada increased more than expected in April.

USD/CAD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.2050.

Retail Sales in Canada rose by 3.6% on a monthly basis in March, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed February's increase of 4.8% and came in better than the market expectation of 2.3%.

Further details of the publication revealed that Retail Sales ex Autos rose by 4.3%, compared to analysts' estimate of 2.2%.

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen losing 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.2040.