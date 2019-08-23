According to analysts at TD Securities, Canada’s retail sales will provide the final update on growth conditions for June ahead of Q2 national accounts on August 30.

Key Quotes

“TD looks for a 0.1% decline, as a pullback in motor vehicle sales offsets strength in core measures (ex. auto: +0.1%). Volumes should post a more substantial decline, leaving them slightly lower for Q2 as a whole, consistent with a deceleration in household consumption from Q1.”