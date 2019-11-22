Canada: Retail Sales declined 0.1% in September as expected

CAD capitalizes on Canadian Retail Sales data on Friday.

USD/CAD pair trades at fresh three-day lows near 1.3250.

Retail Sales in Canada decreased for the first time since June, losing 0.1% to $51.6 billion, the monthly data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

"The decline came from lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations. Excluding these two subsectors, retail sales rose 0.7%," the publication read. "After removing the effects of price changes, retail sales in volume terms decreased 0.1%."

With the initial market reaction, the CAD gathered strength against its peers and dragged the USD/CAD pair to 1.3250 area.