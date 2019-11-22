Canada: Retail Sales declined 0.1% in September as expected

- CAD capitalizes on Canadian Retail Sales data on Friday.
- USD/CAD pair trades at fresh three-day lows near 1.3250.
Retail Sales in Canada decreased for the first time since June, losing 0.1% to $51.6 billion, the monthly data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
"The decline came from lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations. Excluding these two subsectors, retail sales rose 0.7%," the publication read. "After removing the effects of price changes, retail sales in volume terms decreased 0.1%."
With the initial market reaction, the CAD gathered strength against its peers and dragged the USD/CAD pair to 1.3250 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses course and falls amid mixed PMIs, Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 43.8 points, while most other figures missed. ECB President Lagarde has called for maintaining sufficient levels of public investment.
GBP/USD falls below 1.29 after dismal UK PMIs
GBP/USD is falling to new weekly lows under 1.29 as both UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues.
USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity
USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.
Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines
The sell-off in crypto markets is unrelenting, with further falls across the board. China's raid of Binance's offices in Shanghai has weighed on the mood.