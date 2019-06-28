According to Krishen Rangasamy, analyst at National Bank of Canada, after a rough couple of quarters, the Canadian economy is now back in the saddle.
Key Quotes
“While Q2 GDP results are not yet available, monthly reports to date point to a sharp rebound for growth in that quarter to around 2.5% annualized. Trade, whose drag on Q1 growth was the biggest in two years, seems to have turned into a contributor courtesy of surging exports and declining imports, the latter not surprising after the prior quarter’s inventory build.”
“Housing sales and starts suggest residential investment may also have stabilized after five consecutive quarterly declines. The rebound in oil production, after Q1’s mandated cut, is also helping.”
“Report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business adds to mounting evidence of an economic upturn. The CFIB’s Business Barometer index for June jumped to 61.5, the highest since last summer, helped in part by oil producing provinces.”
“Whether or not Canada’s momentum can carry into the second half of 2019 will depend on the ability of the global economy (and hence oil prices) to weather any escalation of the U.S.-China trade war. For now, we are keeping unchanged our 2019 GDP growth forecast of 1.4% for Canada.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1400 amid upbeat Core CPI, ahead of G-20
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation beat expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD steady as UK GDP meets expectations, amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Gold stages solid comeback ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Not only Japanese Prime Minister (PM) but leaders from India and China were also loud enough to criticize the downside impact of trade protectionism on the global economy during their appearances at the G20.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.