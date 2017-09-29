Canada: Real gross domestic product (GDP) was essentially unchanged in July

Canada: Real gross domestic product (GDP) was essentially unchanged in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"After rising for eight consecutive months, real gross domestic product (GDP) was essentially unchanged in July as 11 of 20 industrial sectors grew," the Statistics Canada announced on Friday.
- Goods-producing industries contracted 0.5%, the first decrease in five months, largely as a result of declines in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction and in manufacturing.
- Services-producing industries increased 0.2%.
- Wholesale trade activity rose 2.0% in July, the highest monthly gain since September 2014.
- The manufacturing sector was down 0.4% in July. This sector has generally been posting increased activity since the second half of 2016.
- The finance and insurance sector declined 0.6% in July.
- The retail trade sector edged down 0.1% as its 12 subsectors were evenly split between increases and decreases.
