Canada: Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.9% in second quarter

Canadian economy gains traction in second quarter of 2019.

CAD outperforms its major rivals boosted by upbeat data.

Statistics Canada today announced that the real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.9% in the second quarter after expanding 0.1% in the previous two quarters. On a yearly basis, the growth rate came in at 3.7% to surpass the market expectation of 3% by a wide margin.

With the initial market reaction, the Loonie gathered strength against its rivals and the USD/CAD pair slumped to a daily low of 1.3245. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.2% on the day at 1.3258.

Other data from Canada showed that the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) declined 0.3% in July and the Raw Material Price Index (RMPI) rose 1.2% but fell short of analysts' estimate of 1.6%.