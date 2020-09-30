Canada: Real GDP grew by 3% in July as expected

- Canadian economy grew by 3% in July as expected.
- USD/CAD posts modest daily losses below 1.3400 after the data.
Following a 6.5% expansion in June, the economic activity in Canada, as measured by the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), grew by 3% in July, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. This reading matched the market expectation.
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair edged slightly lower after the data and was last seen losing 0.05% on the day at 1.3380.
Additional takeaways from the press release
"The third consecutive monthly gain continued to offset the steepest drops experienced by Canadian economic activity in March and April, however, overall economic activity was still about 6% below February's pre-pandemic level."
"Preliminary information indicates an approximate 1% increase in real GDP for August."
"Overall, the economic recovery continued its course but at a more moderate pace than what was observed for the months of May to July."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
