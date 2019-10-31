Canada: Real GDP expanded 0.1% in August vs. 0.2% expected

Canadian economy grew at a softer-than-expected pace in August.

USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in daily range above 1.3150 after the data.

According to the data published by Statistics Canada, the real economy in Canada expanded 0.1% on a monthly basis in August after staying flat in July and fell short of the market expectation for a growth of 0.2%.

"Goods-producing industries were up 0.2% after two months of declines, led by a rebound in manufacturing, while services-producing industries edged up 0.1%. Overall, there were gains in 14 out of 20 industrial sectors," Statistics Canada noted in its press release. "On a three-month rolling average basis, real gross domestic product rose 0.5% in August, compared with a 0.8% increase in July."

The USD/CAD pair's reaction to the data was relatively muted and it was last seen trading at 1.3160.