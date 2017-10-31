Canada: Real GDP edged down 0.1% in August

Canada: Real GDP edged down 0.1% in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) edged down 0.1% in August, after being essentially unchanged in July," the Statistics Canada announced on Tuesday.
Key takeaways:
- Declines in manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction more than offset increases in most sectors (12 out of 20).
- Goods-producing industries contracted for the second consecutive month, declining 0.7% in August in part due to temporary reduced capacity in the manufacturing and the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sectors.
- Services-producing industries edged up 0.1%.
- After growing 2.0% in July, wholesale trade gained 0.4% in August as five of nine subsectors grew.
