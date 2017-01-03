Skip to main content
Canada RBC Manufacturing PMI up to 54.7 in February from previous 53.5
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
14:31 GMT
USD/MXN down 0.26% on the day; doors opened towards 100-DMA
FXStreet
|
14:13 GMT
USD/CAD clinches highs near 1.3350 on US PCE, BoC eyed
FXStreet
|
14:13 GMT
USD/JPY continues to gain traction, taps 114.00 mark
FXStreet
|
14:12 GMT
EUR/USD at session lows near 1.0520 after US releases
FXStreet
|
13:43 GMT
When is the BoC interest rate decision? How could it affect USD/CAD?
FXStreet
|
13:37 GMT
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditure - Price Index (YoY) unchanged at 1.7% in January
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY): 1.9% (January) vs 1.6%
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Personal Income (MoM) above expectations (0.3%) in January: Actual (0.4%)
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Canada Current Account came in at -10.73B below forecasts (-9.75B) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditure - Price Index (MoM) above expectations (0.2%) in January: Actual (0.3%)
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (MoM): 0.4% (January) vs 0.2%
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Personal Spending below expectations (0.3%) in January: Actual (0.2%)
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Situation in the euro bloc is 'quite good' - ECB's J.Weidmann
FXStreet
|
13:20 GMT
US: PCE core inflation and ISM manufacturing in focus – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
13:09 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (YoY) above forecasts (2.1%) in February: Actual (2.2%)
FXStreet
|
13:01 GMT
Germany Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (MoM) above forecasts (0.6%) in February: Actual (0.7%)
FXStreet
|
13:01 GMT
South Africa Total New Vehicle Sales declined to 48113 in February from previous 50333
FXStreet
|
13:01 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (MoM) in line with forecasts (0.6%) in February
FXStreet
|
13:01 GMT
Germany Consumer Price Index (YoY) above expectations (2.1%) in February: Actual (2.2%)
FXStreet
|
13:01 GMT
