Canada: Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) increased 1.0%By Eren Sengezer
"The Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) rose 0.3% in August, mainly due to higher prices for energy and petroleum products. The Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) increased 1.0%, primarily due to higher prices for crude energy products," the Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Key quotes:
- The IPPI increased 0.3% in August, following a 1.6% decrease in July.
- Of the 21 major commodity groups, 6 were up, 13 were down and 2 were unchanged.
- The growth in the IPPI was mostly attributable to higher prices for energy and petroleum products (+2.8%).
- The gain in this commodity group was mainly due to higher prices for motor gasoline (+3.0%).
- Diesel fuel (+4.0%), light fuel oils (+3.7%) and jet fuel (+7.6%) also contributed to the increase, but to a lesser extent.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.