Canada: Rate normalization is still on track for lift-off next July – NFB

The labor market report released on Friday in Canada showed mixed numbers. The economy created 94K jobs in July, below the 177K expected. According to analysts at the National Bank of Canada the Bank of Canada (BoC) will take a cautious, wait and see approach to see how the Delta variants affects the economy and how the labor market continues.
Key Quotes:
“While the delta variant is surging globally, triggering investor anxieties, you wouldn’t know it from looking at the Canadian labour market. While the headline number fell short of consensus, another 94 thousand jobs were added in the month which is nothing to sneeze at, particularly coming off the heels of June’s massive tally. We’ve now fully erased third-wave layoffs and are just 246 thousand shy of Feb-2020 levels. However, it’s not just about recovering lost jobs as Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem often notes. We need to get back to “where we should be”, accounting for jobs that would have be added absent the pandemic.”
“When it comes to comparisons to our U.S. neighbours, Canadian outperformance on the jobs recovery remained intact in July, even with the massive 943k print south of the border. Through July, US NFP employment sits 3.7% below pre-COVID levels, while in Canada the shortfall is just 1.4%. Even with momentum accelerating stateside, Canada looks better positioned to be the first to fully recover COVID-related job losses.”
“We’re betting the BoC will take the cautious, wait and see approach to better assess: (a) how the delta variant affects the global outlook and (b) if momentum in labour markets continues. As for policy rate normalization, we think our timeline for rate normalization is still on track for lift-off next July. By then, the output gap should be effectively closed, and judging by the recovery in labour markets to date, the modest jobs deficit should be fully absorbed.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles under 1.18 after strong Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed a leap of 943,000 jobs, better than expected, and salaries are up 4% YoY. The greenback is rising across the board on expectations for a Fed tapering.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 after upbeat US jobs figures
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.39 after the US reported an increase of 943K jobs, beating expectations and raising expectations for tighter monetary policy by the Fed. Earlier, the pound benefited from the BOE´s inching toward raising rates.
XAU/USD eyes $1,760 following sharp decline on US jobs data
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in American session. Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose more than expected in July. Additional losses are likely with a daily close below 100-day SMA.
Miners are back and BTC price begins to show it
Bitcoin is on a second attempt to retest $42,451 and breach it. The BTC mining industry seems to have stabilized as players continue to flourish. On-chain metrics support the bullish thesis, which might push the flagship crypto to $44,750.
The Federal Reserve Sets the Pace: The world's central bank prepares to taper
The Federal Reserve is preparing markets for the long-awaited reduction and end of its vast program of bond purchases. Recent comments from several Fed officials have been surprisingly aggressive, though markets appear to be waiting on word from Powell.