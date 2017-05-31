Canada: Q1 real GDP growth to show a 3.5% annualized gain – Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank expect Canadian Q1 real GDP growth, to show a 3.5% annualized gain due to sturdy consumption growth and meaningful outperformance in business ﬁxed investment.

Key Quotes

“To be sure, some of the strong performance in Q1 may come at the expense of growth in the current quarter, which we lowered to 1.8% versus 2.3% previously. However, our Q3 and Q4 forecasts of 2.0% and 2.1%, respectively, remain unchanged.”