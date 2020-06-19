Canada: Preliminary estimate that May sales increased 19% – RBC

The Canadian retail sales report showed a collapse of 26% in April, much more than expected but at the same time, Nathan Janzen, Senior Economist at RBC Economics, notes that preliminary estimates point to 19% rebound in May.
Key Quotes:
“Statistics Canada already provided an advance estimate that overall GDP declined 11% in the month, but reports to-date have left risks tilted to the downside of that.”
“It is also increasingly clear that the massive decline in economy-wide output ended at two-months in April – and that is still taking some of the sting out of exceptionally ugly backward-looking economic data. Statistics Canada’s preliminary count of May retail sales showed an increase of 19%. That would still retrace less than 40% of the decline over the prior two months, but virus containment measures have continued to ease – and at least in Canada without a corresponding increase in virus spread to-date.”
“And government income supports for those losing work due to COVID-19 are also exceptionally large. So spending probably has continued to increase into June.”
“Some form of virus containment measures are likely to remain in place at least until there is a vaccine or more effective treatment – and that will leave the economy operating below capacity for the foreseeable future. But the long-road to recovery still very likely started in May.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.
Gold: XAU/USD hits three-week highs, tests again critical resistance around $1745
Gold prices rose further after the London fix, and reached at $1745/oz the highest intraday level in four weeks. It was unable to break the barrier around $1745/40 and pulled back modestly.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.