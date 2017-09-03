Skip to main content
Canada New Housing Price Index (MoM) remains at 0.1% in January
FXStreet Team
Canada New Housing Price Index (MoM) remains at 0.1% in January
50 minutes ago
United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 2.058M, below expectations (2.06M) in February 24
50 minutes ago
United States Import Price Index (MoM) above expectations (0.1%) in February: Actual (0.2%)
50 minutes ago
United States Initial Jobless Claims registered at 243K above expectations (235K) in March 3
50 minutes ago
Canada Capacity Utilization climbed from previous 81.9% to 82.2% in 4Q
50 minutes ago
USD/RUB leaps to highs near 59.50
54 minutes ago
USD/CAD extends strong up-surge further beyond 1.35 mark
13:09 GMT
ECB lowers ELA ceiling for Greek banks by EUR100 mln to EUR46.2 bln - LiveSquawk
13:08 GMT
Monetary policy decisions - Press Release - ECB
13:04 GMT
Russia Central Bank Reserves $ rose from previous $393B to $393.4B
13:00 GMT
US: Focus on jobless claims data – Danske Bank
12:56 GMT
EUR/JPY back below 121.00 handle after ECB
12:51 GMT
European Monetary Union ECB Interest Rate Decision meets expectations (0%)
12:46 GMT
EUR/USD muted post-ECB, around 1.0560
12:46 GMT
ECB left key rate unchanged at 0.00%
12:45 GMT
European Monetary Union ECB deposit rate decision meets forecasts (-0.4%)
12:45 GMT
Gold sinks to lows, challenges $1,200
12:36 GMT
United States Challenger Job Cuts (YoY) dipped from previous 45.934K to 36.957K in February
12:32 GMT
ECB likely to stick to the script - Rabobank
12:08 GMT
USD/JPY still neutral, eyes on 115.00 – UOB
12:07 GMT
Load More content ...