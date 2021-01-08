Canada: Net Change in Employment arrives at -62.6K in December vs. -27.5K expected

- Employment in Canada fell more than expected in December.
- USD/CAD pushes higher toward 1.2700 after the data.
Employment in Canada declined by 62,600 in December, compared to analysts' estimate of 27,500, and the Unemployment Rate ticked up to 8.6% from 8.5% in November as expected, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.
"As more provinces adapted their public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, total hours worked declined for the first time since April, falling 0.3% in December," the press release read. "The participation rate declined for the second month in a row in December, falling 0.2 percentage points to 64.9%."
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the USD/CAD pair edged slightly higher and was last seen trading at 1.2688, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nonfarm Payrolls show loss of -140K jobs, dollar falls
Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with a loss of 140,000 jobs. It was partially countered by upward revision and wage increases. The dollar is falling and stock futures remain on positive ground.
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains
Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns.
US Dollar Index: Strong resistance sits above 90.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 on Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain some buying attention and advanced past the 90.00 level, where it run out of some traction.