Canada: Months long upswing cools as economy stalls in July - HSBC

Canada: Months long upswing cools as economy stalls in July - HSBCBy Sandeep Kanihama
Canadian GDP was flat in July as the consensus expectation was for a 0.1% increase while the weakness in the goods producing sector was offset by increased output in the services sector, explains David Watt, Economist at HSBC.
Key Quotes
“The economy expanded by 4.3% (3m, % y-o-y), though signs that growth is slowing down are mounting.”
“Goods production fell by 0.5% in the month, with declines in mining and oil and gas extraction, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction. Utilities was the only goods-producing sector to record an increase in output.”
“Services output rose by 0.2%, with 10 of 15 sub-categories expanding. Wholesale sales, which rose by 2.0%, and accommodation and food services (+0.4%) were the main drivers of the increase in services output. Meantime, finance and insurance, and arts, entertainment and recreation reported lower levels of activity.”
“Implications
- Following eight straight monthly increases economic activity that had helped boost GDP growth above 4% (3m, % y-o-y), the upswing paused in July. Though we only have GDP for one month in Q3, we see enough evidence to suggest that economic growth is cooling, including surveys of small business showing that confidence has declined for four straight months through September.
- We believe that the July GDP report is consistent with our view that economic growth will slow to 2.2% q-o-q annualized in Q3 from the 4.5% expansion in Q2. We will pay close attention in coming months to developments in key sectors, including oil and gas, real estate, finance and manufacturing.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.