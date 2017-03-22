Canada: Modest changes to deficit forecasts expected in budget - TDS

Research Team at TDS points out that the Finance Department will release the 2017/18 federal budget in the afternoon and will be in focus for today’s session.

Key Quotes

“While tough to nail down a “consensus” expectation, there has been little talk on new spending commitments and most expect only modest changes to deficit forecasts on account of a more favourable economic outlook. We should also get more details on the Canadian Infrastructure Bank and the rollout of last year’s announced infrastructure spending.”