James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, notes that the Canada’s July Canadian jobs report is a really mixed bag with employment falling for the second month in a row (-24,200), the unemployment rate rising to 5.7%, yet wage growth surges to its fastest rates since 2009.
Key Quotes
“In terms of jobs, unfortunately, it is a big miss with the market looking for a 15,000 rise. There were falls in both full time (-12,600) and part-time (-11,600) jobs and this has dragged the 6-month moving average to +26,000, which is the weakest it has been since October.”
“We didn’t have a lot to go on in the build-up to today’s report, but the business surveys have been ok. The IVEY PMI has recently performed well with employment surging to a 12-month high in July so there is something of a contradiction here, especially when you consider the jobs report has private sector corporate employment falling 69,300.”
“The unemployment rate was also worse than predicted at 5.7% versus expectations it would hold at 5.5%. This is the second consecutive rise although we have to acknowledge it is coming off a four decade low of 5.4% seen in May. Given that fact we are not overly concerned, especially given the wage numbers are fantastically strong. Pay of permanent workers rose 4.5%YoY, which is the fastest rate since 2009. This suggests that the competition for workers in a tight jobs market is starting to really drive up pay, which is great news for consumer confidence and spending over the next few months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2050 at the lowest since January 2017 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.
USD/JPY: Bearish outlook unchanged below 108.90/109.00
USD/JPY navigates the lower end of the range in sub-106.00 levels. US-China trade dispute remains behind the pair’s price action. The 109.0 region keeps capping the upside for the time being.
Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.