Canada: Merchandise trade deficit with the world totalled $3.2 billion in September

"Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world totalled $3.2 billion in September, essentially unchanged from the previous month," the Statistics Canada announced today.

Key highlights

Total exports were down 0.3% to $43.6 billion in September, the fourth consecutive monthly decline since the record high in May.

Lower exports of motor vehicles and parts were largely offset by higher exports of energy products. Prices decreased 0.6%, while volumes rose 0.3%.

Total imports amounted to $46.7 billion in September, down 0.3% from the previous month.

Declines in the electronic and electrical equipment and parts and consumer goods sections were mostly offset by higher imports of energy products. Prices decreased 1.5%, while volumes were up 1.3%.