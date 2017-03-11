Canada: Merchandise trade deficit with the world totalled $3.2 billion in September

Canada: Merchandise trade deficit with the world totalled $3.2 billion in SeptemberBy Eren Sengezer
"Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world totalled $3.2 billion in September, essentially unchanged from the previous month," the Statistics Canada announced today.
Key highlights
Total exports were down 0.3% to $43.6 billion in September, the fourth consecutive monthly decline since the record high in May.
Lower exports of motor vehicles and parts were largely offset by higher exports of energy products. Prices decreased 0.6%, while volumes rose 0.3%.
Total imports amounted to $46.7 billion in September, down 0.3% from the previous month.
Declines in the electronic and electrical equipment and parts and consumer goods sections were mostly offset by higher imports of energy products. Prices decreased 1.5%, while volumes were up 1.3%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.