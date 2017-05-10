Canada: Merchandise trade deficit totalled $3.4 billion in August

Canada: Merchandise trade deficit totalled $3.4 billion in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"Canada's merchandise trade deficit totalled $3.4 billion in August, widening from a $3.0 billion deficit in July," the Statistics Canada announced on Thursday.
Key quotes:
- Exports decreased 1.0% on lower volumes, while imports were unchanged.
- Following two months of large decreases, exports were down a further 1.0% to $43.6 billion in August—despite increases in 6 of 11 sections.
- Exports have fallen 10.6% since the record high posted in May.
- Volumes decreased 1.9% in August, while prices were up 1.0%.
- Exports excluding energy products were down 1.4%.
