Canada: Merchandise trade balance with the world posted a $3.6 billion deficit in June

Canada: Merchandise trade balance with the world posted a $3.6 billion deficit in JuneBy Eren Sengezer
"Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world posted a $3.6 billion deficit in June, widening from a $1.4 billion deficit in May, the Statistics Canada announced on Friday.
Key highlights:
- Following three consecutive monthly record highs, total exports fell 4.3% to $46.5 billion in June, as 9 of 11 sections decreased
- This sharp decrease was mainly due to lower exports of unwrought gold and energy products
- Sustained growth in total imports slowed in June, edging up 0.3% to $50.1 billion. Volumes rose 0.8% while prices fell 0.5%
- Imports edged up 0.3% to $50.1 billion, led by an increase in gold bullion
- Exports to the United States were down 4.5% to $34.5 billion in June, mostly on lower exports of crude oil. Imports from the United States fell 0.7% to $32.4 billion, also on lower imports of crude oil
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.