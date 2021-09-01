Canada: Markit Manufacturing PMI edges higher to 57.2 in August vs. 56.4 expected

- Markit Manufacturing PMI in Canada rose modestly in August.
- USD/CAD stays in the negative territory below 1.2600.
The business activity in Canada's manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in August with the Markit Manufacturing PMI improving to 57.2 from 56.2 in July. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 56.4.
Commenting on the data, "Canada's manufacturing sector recorded another robust improvement in operating conditions in August," said Shreeya Patel, Economist at IHS Markit. "The latest uptick gained momentum from that seen in July after demand in both domestic and international markets rose further. Higher inventory levels in response to greater output requirements also supported growth."
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen posting modest daily losses at 1.2595.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak ADP jobs data
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.18 after ADP reported an increase of only 374,000 private sector US jobs, worse than expected. Earlier, the euro benefited from upbeat PMIs. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3750 on upbeat UK data, US miss
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, up from the lows as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data
Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Ethereum to overtake Bitcoin as ETH enters 40% rally
Ethereum has surpassed $3,400, a significant psychological barrier, and the altcoin has one last resistance barrier at the $4,078 level before it rallies to a new all-time high.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.